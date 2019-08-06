Armed teenager arrested after helicopter search in Hemel Hempstead

An 18-year-old man was arrested by police on weapon charges after an incident in Hemel Hempstead this afternoon (Tuesday).

Police were called to Broadfield Road at 1.27pm after a man had allegedly threatened a woman with a weapon in Broadfield Road.

Officers attended the scene to search for the man, with assistance from a police helicopter.

Armed officers were also at the scene as a precaution due to the nature of the report.

> An 18 year old man from Hemel Hempstead has been arrested on suspicion of threats to kill and possession of an offensive weapon. He is in police custody at this time.

The teenager was arrested in the Marlowes shopping centre at around 3pm.