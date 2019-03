Police were called just before 2.40pm today (March 14) to a report concern for the welfare of a person at an address in Innes Court, Hemel Hempstead.

Officers, including those from the Armed Policing Unit, have attended the location and are working to engage with the person in question to ensure their safety.

News

A police spokesman said: "This is being treated as an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public."