Appeal for wanted man in Hemel Hempstead

Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a man who is wanted.

Billy Carlisle, aged 34, of no fixed abode, has links to the Hemel Hempstead and Portsmouth areas.

DI Jason Finnegan said: “we would ask anyone who has seen Billy or has any information on his whereabouts to contact us immediately on our non-emergency number, 101, or report it online at www.herts.police.co.uk/report.”

Alternatively, you can contact the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their Anonymous Online Form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org