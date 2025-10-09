Alleged dangerous motorway driver has vehicle seized in Hemel Hempstead
Yesterday evening, the Bedfordshire Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit confirmed it seized a vehicle on the M1 by Hemel Hempstead.
It is claimed that the driver was dangerously undertaking on the route and exiting the motorway to cut across the verge next to the lanes.
Police officers pulled over the driver and said that he was driving without the correct tax information for his imported vehicle and seized his car and reported the driver for the illegal activity.
A spokesperson for the police unit said: “This driver was in a hurry, cutting across the motorway verge (sold hatchings) and undertaking.
Things got worse when they weren’t entitled to a tax exemption for the foreign vehicle they were driving.”