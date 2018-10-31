Alleged assault of woman in Hemel Hempstead sparks police appeal

A woman was reportedly verbally abused and assaulted by a man known to her in Apsley.

The incident occurred near the traffic lights outside Dunelm in London Road at 7.30pm on Sunday, October 21.

Police are now appealing for information and witnesses following an incident of alleged assault in Hemel Hempstead.

Detective Sergeant Andrea Dalton, who is investigating, said: “I’m appealing for anyone who believes they saw this incident to get in touch as you may have information that could be vital to our investigation.”

Anyone who has information is asked to contact Hertfordshire Constabulary by emailing DS Dalton at andrea.dalton@herts.pnn.police.uk, calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/48618/18 or report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report

> Matthew Lambert, aged 47, of Maylands Avenue, Hemel Hempstead, has been charged with Section 18 grievous bodily harm (GBH).

He appeared at Hatfield Remand Court on October 25 where he was remanded into custody. He is due to appear at St Albans Crown Court on November 26.