Action taken against anti-social behaviour in Berkhamsted

Berkhamsted has declared war on anti-social behaviour after a ‘significant’ increase in incidents in the town.

Four teenagers from Watford were arrested on Tuesday night after two alleged robberies and an assault in the town centre.

As a result police enforced a dispersal notice on Halloween, allowing officers to order anyone believed to be committing anti-social behaviour to leave the area for two days.

Town mayor, Sue Beardshaw, said: “For some time now Berkhamsted has been experiencing a significant increase in such incidents.

“The town clerk and I recently met with the treasurer of Berkhamsted Youth Town Council who expressed serious concerns shared by other young people in Berkhamsted about the level of violent and intimidatory behaviour that they experience.”

Councillor Beardshaw says levels of anti-social activity last Halloween were ‘extremely concerning’, after fights broke out in the town centre.

However, she says the police dispersal notice has proved a success.

“The preventative initiative taken this year by the police in implementing a dispersal notice, enforced in Berkhamsted from 4pm on October 31 to 4am on Thursday, November 1, was very welcome,” she said.

“I understand that Halloween was a good natured evening this year in the town.”

Berkhamsted neighbourhood sergeant, Ryan Hemmings, said: “Over the past couple of weeks, we have seen a slight rise in disorder, including reports of two alleged robberies, which we have moved swiftly to tackle.

“Four teenagers from Watford have been arrested as a result.

“We also put an intelligence-led dispersal order in place over Halloween which prevented further incidents.”

Sgt Hemmings says anti-social behaviour had increased at the end of 2017, but action was taken to evict persistent offenders.

He added: “We take these matters seriously and will continue to work alongside our colleagues in neighbouring areas, as well as our partners, to tackle anti-social behaviour and disorder.

“We want to ensure that Berkhamsted remains a safe and enjoyable place to live, work and visit. If anyone has any concerns, please don’t hesitate to contact my team to discuss them.”