‘Acid’ attack on roundabout sparks police appeal in Hemel Hempstead

A woman suffered burns after an unknown substance was thrown at her through her van window in Aycliffe Drive this afternoon (Tuesday).

Police were called just before 1.30pm to the roundabout where Aycliffe Drive meets Washington Avenue, where the victim was turning left.

The woman subsequently suffered reddening and soreness to her arm and face, and was taken to hospital.

Enquiries are on-going to establish the exact circumstances around the incident and to identify the substance.

Det Con Jane Swift said: “We know that when this incident occurred there was a man crossing the road nearby and I am appealing for him to get in touch as soon as possible as he may have information that could help our investigation.”

Anyone who saw what happened is asked to contact DC Swift at jane.swift@herts.pnn.police.uk, calling the Hets Police non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/64906/18