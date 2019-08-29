£600,000 crime spree of the burglars who “thought that they were untouchable”

A gang of burglars who stole more than £660,000 worth of cars have been jailed.

The group operated across Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Essex where they targeted the homes of those with high value cars on their driveways.

They were convicted of committing 32 burglaries, which occurred between April and October 2018.

The group were sentenced at St Albans Crown Court on Wednesday, August 21.

Dean Sarney, 36, of Derwent Road, Luton, and John Sebborn, 35, of Three Star Park, Lower Stondon, were each sentenced to nine years and nine months’ imprisonment.

Craig Raeside, 43 of Ridgeway Road, Luton, was jailed for three years and nine months.

The men targeted the homes at night time and stole easy to carry items such as handbags and wallets before stealing the occupants’ car.

Sebborn’s partner – Hayley Stansfield, 29 , of Hitchin Road, Luton, was sentenced to 14 months in jail, suspended for two years, for assisting an offender. She must carry out 240 hours’ unpaid work.

Hertfordshire’s Specialist Investigation Team headed up the investigation into the offences.

Detective Constable Paul Cullinan said: “These defendants operated as part of an organised criminal group committing a spree of offences across the home counties.

“They thought they were untouchable and displayed disdain for the law, but more importantly disdain for the victims of their crime.

“They left a trail of misery behind them and I hope they spend their time behind bars thinking about the devastation they have caused.”