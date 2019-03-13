20 police vehicles involved in search warrant in Hemel Hempstead Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Police executed a warrant at an address in Three Cherry Trees Lane, Hemel Hempstead at around 7.20am today. A police spokesman said the warrant is on-going with officers still at the scene. News Eyewitnesses say around 20 police vehicles were involved in the operation. More to follow. Aggressive beggar jailed for breaching his Criminal Behaviour Order in Hemel Hempstead