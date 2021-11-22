16-year-old boy targeted during racially aggravated assault in Tring

Police are investigating after a teenager was the victim of a racially aggravated assault in Tring.

Between 6.15pm and 7pm on Saturday, November 13, in Spider Park, the victim - a 16-year-old boy - was with friends when the group became engaged in a physical altercation with another group of teenagers around the same age.

During the incident, a racial slur was directed at the victim.

Can you help police?

Officers are appealing for witnesses and information.

PC Max Robinson, who is investigating, said: “We have pursued several lines of enquiry to date, but we are now appealing to the public for information.

“Were you in the area at the time? Did you witness the incident? Do you know the identity of anyone involved? If you can help, please get in touch as soon as possible.”

You can email PC Robinson at [email protected], report information online, or call 101 quoting reference 41/89237/21.