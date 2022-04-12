15-year-old girl reported missing in Hemel Hempstead
The girl was last seen in Hemel Hempstead yesterday (April 11).
The police are asking for information that could help to locate Angel, 15, who has gone missing from Hemel Hempstead.
Angel was said to have been last seen in the town yesterday (April 11).
She is described as being 5ft6 and a slim build.
The teenager has shoulder-length brown hair with part of it dyed blonde at the front.
Angel was last seen wearing ripped light blue jeans, a black padded hooded jacket and white trainers.
Hertfordshire Police has said: “If you have seen Angel since she was reported missing or have information about where she has been, please call Hertfordshire Constabulary’s non-emergency number 101.
“If you believe you are with Angel now or have seen her in the last few moments, please call 999 immediately.”