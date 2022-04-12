The police are asking for information that could help to locate Angel, 15, who has gone missing from Hemel Hempstead.

Angel was said to have been last seen in the town yesterday (April 11).

She is described as being 5ft6 and a slim build.

Have you seen missing Angel?

The teenager has shoulder-length brown hair with part of it dyed blonde at the front.

Angel was last seen wearing ripped light blue jeans, a black padded hooded jacket and white trainers.

Hertfordshire Police has said: “If you have seen Angel since she was reported missing or have information about where she has been, please call Hertfordshire Constabulary’s non-emergency number 101.