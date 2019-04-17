£125,000 worth of cannabis seized in drugs bust in Hemel Hempstead

More than 500 cannabis plants were found in a drug factory after police raided a property in Hemel Hempstead

Officers seized around £125,000 worth of the class B drug which had been grown in three bedrooms and the loft of a Fernville lane home.

And a young man believed to have been the victim of human trafficking and modern day slavery was found at the address and has been detained by police.

He is being looked after by authorities and enquiries are ongoing to identify those involved. the set up was described as ‘professional’ and officers were acting on intelligence from the public.

The property was raided on Thursday, April 11, under Section 17 of the Police and Criminal Evidence Act and 513 cannabis were seized.

Sergeant david perkins said: “this substantial cannabis factory was discovered thanks to the information provided to us by the community of Hemel Hempstead.

“We depend on members of the public to report suspicious activity in their neighbourhoods, such as the cultivation of drugs or drug dealing, so that we can

take positive action."

How to spot the sign of a potential cannabis factory in your neighbourhood:

- A strong and sickly sweet smell

- Lighting and ventilation equipment being taken into the house

- Windows always covered or blocked off

- People coming and going at all hours or neighbours you never see

- Strong and constant lighting at all hours

- High levels of condensation

- Constant buzz of ventilation equipment

- Lots of power cables around the property