£10K of cocaine seized during drugs bust in Hemel Hempstead

Three people were arrested and cocaine worth around £10,000 was seized after police raided a property in Hemel Hempstead.

Officers from Hertfordshire Constabulary’s Operation Support Group (OSG) stormed an address in Coleridge Crescent on Wednesday, June 26.

News

A Rolex watch and a quantity of cash were also seized.

Neighbourhood Inspector Jeff Scott said: “We know drugs can have a hugely detrimental effect on local communities as they are often a pre-cursor to more violent and acquisitive crime.

“If you suspect drug crime in your neighbourhood, please report it to us so we can build an intelligence picture that enables us to take the appropriate steps to tackle it.”

> Palitey Faye, aged 21, from London has been charged with possession of crack cocaine with intent to supply, possession of cannabis with intent to supply and possession of criminal property.

He appeared before Hatfield Remand Court on Friday, June 28 and was remanded in custody to appear before Luton Crown Court on Monday, 29 July.

> Saskia Seager, aged 20, from Coleridge Crescent, Hemel Hempstead, has been has been charged with possession of crack cocaine with intent to supply, possession of cannabis with intent to supply and possession of criminal property.

She has been bailed to appear before St Albans Magistrates’ on Friday, July 26.

> A 17-year-old boy from Hemel Hempstead was arrested on suspicion of possession of crack cocaine with intent to supply, possession of cannabis with intent to supply and possession of criminal property.

He has been released on police bail until Monday, July 8.

