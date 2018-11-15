Creative club for families launches in Berkhamsted

Berkhamsted-based children’s craft specialist Oglee Poglee is launching a new creative club for families this weekend.

Aimed at offering arts and crafts fun to families with children aged four and over, the Creative Heroes Club will run quarterly at Berkhamsted Civic Centre, with the first event taking place on Saturday, November 17.

Oglee Poglee founder Claire Gillespie, who is passionate about encouraging children to let their imaginations run free, says club sessions will allow parents and children to unleash their creativity and imagination with no rules.

The November event is themed Planet Create. Strange yellow creature Oglee Pip has crash-landed while on a trip to a nearby planet to visit a friend.

His rocket ship has smashed to smithereens so he’ll need to start a new life there. It’s up to the good people of Berkhamsted to help Oglee Pip bring his new planet to life and make it feel more like home.

A large making area, an exciting inspiration area and all the tools and materials needed to help Oglee Pip on his mission to create a new world will be provided. The event will be staffed by Oglee Poglee’s professional team, who will be on hand to give tips and assist families on their creative journey.

Claire said: “Oglee Poglee was born when I discovered the joy of creating with my own children. To me, there’s nothing better than finding fun ways to create and craft together. I hope lots of local families will come and help Oglee Pip out on his space mission.”

To sign up for the first Creative Heroes event on Saturday visit www.ogleepoglee.co.uk

There will be two sessions, costing £10 per child, from 10am to noon and from 1pm to 3pm.