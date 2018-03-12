Create an Easter flower arrangement with Herts hospice charity

Join Rennie Grove Hospice Care for a modern Easter flower arrangement workshop on Monday, March 19, at Grove House, Waverley Road, St Albans, from 2.30pm to 4.30pm.

The event is taking place by popular demand, following on from the success of the charity’s Wreath Making Workshop in December.

After a full demonstration, participants will be given the opportunity to design and make their own modern flower arrangement, which includes a candle, to create the perfect decorative table centrepiece for Easter.

The container, flowers and candle will be provided. Price £35 including refreshments. Please take your own secateurs. To book a place, call Claire on 01727 731010.