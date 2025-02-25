Police search launched to find wanted man who skipped court hearing with links to Hemel Hempstead
Today (25 February), a social media appeal has been launched by Hertfordshire Constabulary to find Roy Stallard.
Stallard is 44 years old, resides in Tippendell Lane in St Albans, and is wanted for failure to appear at court.
A Hertfordshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “Anyone who sees him, or has any information about his whereabouts, is asked to report information online, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/109113/24.
"If you have seen him in the last few moments, please dial 999. Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity
Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form.”