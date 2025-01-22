Police search for wanted man from Hemel Hempstead linked to robbery

Brian McDonagh

A police appeal has been launched to help locate a wanted man from Hemel Hempstead.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hertfordshire Constabulary is asking for the public’s help locating Brian McDonagh. McDonagh is 22, and wanted in connection with a robbery that took place in Potters Bar.

A police force spokesperson said in a statement today (22 January): “Anyone who sees McDonagh, or has any information about his whereabouts, is asked to report information online, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference number 41/52906/24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you have seen him in the last few moments, please dial 999. Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form.”