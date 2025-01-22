Police search for wanted man from Hemel Hempstead linked to robbery
Hertfordshire Constabulary is asking for the public’s help locating Brian McDonagh. McDonagh is 22, and wanted in connection with a robbery that took place in Potters Bar.
A police force spokesperson said in a statement today (22 January): “Anyone who sees McDonagh, or has any information about his whereabouts, is asked to report information online, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference number 41/52906/24.
“If you have seen him in the last few moments, please dial 999. Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form.”