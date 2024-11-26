Police granted closure order at address in Hemel Hempstead following complaints about drugs

The police have secured a full closure order for a property in Waveney following numerous reports of crime and anti-social behaviour linked to the address.

St Albans Magistrates’ Court granted the closure on Thursday (November 21) – under the Anti-Social Behaviour Crime and Policing Act 2014 – following a joint op by the Dacorum Community Safety Unit (CSU) and Dacorum Borough Council.

It means no-one can enter the property for THREE MONTHS and anyone who does could face arrest and a fine, imprisonment or both.

Police said the ongoing drug use and anti-social behaviour was having a detrimental effect on the community.

The closure order at an address in Waveney

Community Safety Sergeant Christopher Bignell said: “Removing someone from their home is always a last resort. However, we were left with no choice but to seek this order to provide some much-needed respite for others living in the area.

“I hope it reassures residents that we do take action in these circumstances and serves as a warning to anyone involved in crime and anti-social behaviour, that we will not hesitate to seek these orders.

“If you have information about crime and anti-social behaviour in your neighbourhood, please don’t hesitate to report it to us. Every call is taken seriously and helps us to build up the evidence we need to take action.”

Dacorum Chief Inspector Dave Skarratts added: “No-one should be made to feel uncomfortable or unsafe in the own home. Working alongside our partners, we will continue to relentlessly pursue those who are causing misery among local communities and will not hesitate to close properties down.”

Claire Hamilton, chair of the Community Safety Partnership and chief executive of Dacorum Borough Council, said: “This closure order emphasises the Council’s clear commitment, as lead partner of the Community Safety Partnership, to create a safe and enjoyable environment for everyone.

“Anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated in Dacorum. Not only are we taking enforcement action on this property, but we are also providing support to those involved where it’s needed. Our approach is not just about enforcement but also about reducing harm in the long term.

“This closure order is part of our broader, ongoing commitment to improving community safety across the borough. Our Community Safety Team works in partnership with the police and other Community Safety Partnership partners to address emerging issues and take decisive action when it’s needed. This way, we protect our residents from the serious effects of crime and disorder.”