"Dangerous predator" who raped women in towns including Hemel Hempstead found guilty
Zephon Allen, 28, was convicted of three counts of rape, and one count of digital penetration.
The offences took place between 2021 and 2022 in Hemel Hempstead, Bishop’s Stortford, and Watford – often when the women were asleep or semi-conscious.
Allen – of Wilmington Close, Watford – is due to be sentenced at St Albans Crown Court on Monday, July 21 and was remanded in custody.
Investigator Gary Jackets said: “Allen is a dangerous predator, who purposely targeted his victims, building relationships with them before committing these offences, most of which took place when his victims were asleep or semi-conscious.
“All three victims have shown incredible bravery and strength throughout this investigation – they all gave evidence at court, which was vital in bringing Allen to justice, and it would have been difficult for them discussing such serious incidents that have understandably had a long-lasting impact on them.
"I hope that seeing Allen sentenced will help to bring them some closure.
“We know it can be hard to come forward to report incidents of sexual assault. I would like to take this opportunity to emphasise that we take all reports of sexual offences very seriously, and we will do all we can to ensure that victims are heard and supported, and that offenders are brought to justice.”