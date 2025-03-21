"Dangerous predator" who raped women in towns including Hemel Hempstead found guilty

A man was found guilty at St Albans Crown Court on Thursday, March 20 of multiple sexual offences against three women.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Zephon Allen, 28, was convicted of three counts of rape, and one count of digital penetration.

The offences took place between 2021 and 2022 in Hemel Hempstead, Bishop’s Stortford, and Watford – often when the women were asleep or semi-conscious.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Allen – of Wilmington Close, Watford – is due to be sentenced at St Albans Crown Court on Monday, July 21 and was remanded in custody.

Zephon Allen was found guilty of multiple sexual offences against three women and will be sentenced on July 21

Investigator Gary Jackets said: “Allen is a dangerous predator, who purposely targeted his victims, building relationships with them before committing these offences, most of which took place when his victims were asleep or semi-conscious.

“All three victims have shown incredible bravery and strength throughout this investigation – they all gave evidence at court, which was vital in bringing Allen to justice, and it would have been difficult for them discussing such serious incidents that have understandably had a long-lasting impact on them.

"I hope that seeing Allen sentenced will help to bring them some closure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know it can be hard to come forward to report incidents of sexual assault. I would like to take this opportunity to emphasise that we take all reports of sexual offences very seriously, and we will do all we can to ensure that victims are heard and supported, and that offenders are brought to justice.”