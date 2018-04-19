Court Reports: Latest results from magistrates’ courts in Dacorum

The following are a summary of cases that have been dealt with by magistrates at courts within the West & Central Herts bench.

Freddie Thame, 27, of Great Whites Road, Hemel Hempstead. On October 13, at Jarman Park, Hemel Hempstead, stole Lego to the value of £148 from Tesco. Fined £120, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30.

Toby Wright, 33, of The Chequers, London Road, Flamstead. Between January 1, 2017 and July 2, 2017, at Hertfordshire pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the harassment of someone and which he knew or ought to have known amounted to the harassment of that person – in that he repeatedly sent numerous offensive text messages. Community order made, as well as restraining order not to contact the victim directly or indirectly. Fined £231, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85.

Kirt Wilson, 29, of Townsend, Hemel Hempstead. On September 27, at Stevenage, sent phone calls and text messages which conveyed a threat for the purpose of causing distress or anxiety to the recipient. Committed to prison for four weeks suspended for 12 months. Restraining order made not to contact the victim directly. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £200 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Zoe Finch, 41, of Grove Road, Tring. On September 23, drove a Mercedes -Benz on the A41 in Tring, Hertfordshire, at a speed exceeding the legal limit of 70 mph. The speed recorded was 97 mph. Fined £440, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £44, costs of £85. Driving record endorsed with five points.

Faye Rhodes, 38, of Mercury Walk, Hemel Hempstead. On September 21 used a vehicle, namely a FIAT, on Radlett Road, Watford when there was no insurance in force covering that use of the vehicle. Fined £660, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £66, costs of £85. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Jimmy Witney, 25, of Robin Hood Meadow, Hemel Hempstead. On November 10 at St Albans committed fraud in that he dishonestly made a false representation, namely making two contactless transactions intending to make a gain of £42.42 for himself. Committed to prison for six weeks. Costs of £300 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Jimmy Witney, 25, of Robin Hood Meadow, Hemel Hempstead. On September 22 at St Albans, knowing that a Volkswagen Bora had been taken without consent of the owner, allowed himself to be carried in or on the said conveyance. Committed to prison for three weeks consecutive to offence listed above. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, costs of £300 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Stuart Bujtar, 25, of Two Beeches, Hemel Hempstead. On September 6 at Hemel Hempstead drove a Volkswagen Golf in Link Road, when the proportion of a controlled cannabinoid drug, namely Delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol, in his blood exceeded the specified limit. Fined £340, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £34, costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Jason Ferguson, 47, of no fixed abode. On March 14 in Hemel Hempstead, stole two electric razors to the value of £280 belonging to Boots. Committed to prison for four weeks, to pay compensation of £280.

Jason Ferguson, 47, of no fixed abode. On March 14, in Hemel Hempstead, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress. No separate penalty.

Derrick Green, 57, of Pescot Hill, Hemel Hempstead. On July 6 drove a Ford Transit on the M1 in Hemel Hempstead when there was no insurance in force covering that use of the vehicle. Fined £660, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £66, costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service. Driving record endorsed with six points.