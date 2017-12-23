Court Reports: Latest results from magistrates’ courts in Dacorum

The following are a summary of cases that have been dealt with by magistrates at courts within the West & Central Herts bench.

Simon Blundell, 26, The Copse, Hemel Hempstead. On October 28, in Hemel Hempstead, drove a black Vauxhall Astra on London Road after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion in his breath, 116 microgrammes, exceeded the legal limit. Ordered to carry out 120 hours of unpaid community work within the next 12 months. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 28 months.

Iain Trimble, 43, Hilltop Road, Berkhamsted. On October 27, in Berkhamsted, drove a VW Golf in Chesham Road after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion in his breath, 76 microgrammes, exceeded the legal limit. Fined £1,000, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £100, costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 20 months.

Cyrus Neckles, 54, Shrewsbury Street, Kensington and Chelsea. Between January 6, 2015 and January 11, 2017, in Hemel Hempstead, committed fraud by using his employer’s company fuel card to fuel his own private vehicle, intending to make a gain of £2,685.87 worth of fuel for himself. Ordered to carry out 180 hours of unpaid community work within the next 12 months. To pay compensation of £2,685.86, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Joseph Lee, 45, Robin Hood Meadows, Hemel Hempstead. On May 7, in Hemel Hempstead, drove a Ford Ka dangerously in Great Palmers, Washington Avenue and St Agnell’s Lane. Committed to prison for 12 weeks, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for one year.

Joseph Lee, 45, Robin Hood Meadows, Hemel Hempstead. On May 7, in Hemel Hempstead, drove a Ford Ka while disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence. Committed to prison for 12 weeks concurrent to first offence.

Joseph Lee, 45, Robin Hood Meadows, Hemel Hempstead. On May 7, having been required to provide a specimen of blood for a laboratory test in the course of an investigation into whether he had committed an offence, failed without reasonable excuse to do so. Committed to prison for 12 weeks concurrent to first offence, to pay costs of £400 to the Crown Prosecution Service. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Joseph Lee, 45, Robin Hood Meadows, Hemel Hempstead. On November 8, in Hatfield, stole a a Vauxhall car. Committed to prison for eight weeks consecutive to first offence. To pay compensation of £100, to pay costs of £115 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Wayne Evans, 44, Leys Road, Hemel Hempstead. On April 13, in Hemel Hempstead, stole food items to the value of £294.57 belonging to Sainsbury’s. To pay compensation of £294.57.

Rory Wilson, 47, St Johns Close, Hemel Hempstead. On November 4, in Hemel Hempstead, drove a Vauxhall Meriva in Stratford Way after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion in his breath, 64 microgrammes, exceeded the legal limit. To pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 40 months.

James Morrissey, 45, Redbourn Road, Hemel Hempstead. Assaulted a man on October 21 in Hemel Hempstead. Ordered to carry out unpaid work for 120 hours within next 12 months. To pay compensation of £100, a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

James Morrissey, 45, Redbourn Road, Hemel Hempstead. Pleaded guilty to racially aggravated assault. To pay compensation of £75.