Councillor takes in Markyate on Hertfordshire border walk

A Three Rivers District Councillor passed through Markyate on Sunday, as part of his plan to walk the entire boundary of Hertfordshire.

Rupert Barnes is doing the 170-mile (274km) Herts Embraced walk to open a new route that explores the bounds of a surprisingly varied county.

Keen walker Rupert hopes to discover lost corners of Hertfordshire and encourage walking for healthy exercise.

The Hertfordshire border walk is not waymarked and consists of a series of linked paths either on or close to the county border.

Walking the route over a series of weekends and blogging as he goes, Rupert is accepting donations for the Stroke Association on his JustGiving page.

Rupert said:“Hertfordshire has given me so much that this walk all around it is a tribute to the county.

“The route follows the border of the traditional county, not the county council area, as this is a path to embrace the county, not to find the edge of bureaucratic interference.”

His walk began in Chorleywood on August 8, circling clockwise via Bovingdon, Pavis Wood – the county’s highest point – and the Wendover Arm of the Grand Union Canal, to Long Marston.

Day two took him along the Grand Union Canal towpath to Bulbourne, through the Ashridge estate and across the fields to Markyate.

Sunday saw him walk 23 miles from Markyate to Ickleford, north of Hitchin.

Read Rupert’s blog at wildthinguk.co.uk