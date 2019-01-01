Could you volunteer to help Hertfordshire hospice charity?

January is here, and with it the hope that the new year will be the start of a new you.

Local charity Rennie Grove Hospice Care is hoping 2019 could herald a new lease of life for you as a Rennie Grove volunteer.

Rennie Grove cares for local people who are dealing with cancer or other life-limiting conditions.

Dedicated nurses deliver this specialist care in people’s own homes throughout Herts and Bucks, with support services also available through the charity’s day hospice in St Albans.

Each year, more than 1,500 volunteers give up some spare time to help and fundraise to ensure as many local families as possible benefit from this unique nursing care.

Their support equates to £1.5 million a year.

So this new year, why not take on something new and volunteer for Rennie Grove?

Volunteering development advisor Fenella Campa said: “Volunteers are integral to the successful running of Rennie Grove and the sheer scope of their contribution is humbling.

“From helping in one of the Rennie Grove shops, to driving tasks, DIY jobs, admin work, family support services or organising and taking part in one of many fundraising events, each volunteer makes a unique and highly valued contribution.

“The current winter weather brings the threat of snow or difficult driving conditions, so we have a pressing need for suitably experienced and equipped volunteer drivers at the moment, along with a supporting hands co-ordinator plus eBay listers and packers, and complementary therapists.

“If you would like to find out more about these roles or see the full list of latest volunteer vacancies, please visit www.renniegrove.org/

volunteer/volunteer-vacancies or call 01442 890222.”