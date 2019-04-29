Could you help us find out who killed RAF Halton servicewoman Rita Ellis?

The Bucks Herald is re-examining the case of young RAF servicewoman Rita Ellis, who was murdered at RAF Halton in the 1960s.

Thousands of local people were questioned at the time - and we are asking those people to come forward and talk to us - as we sensitively investigate the crime.

A9 Week 47'DP'View, RAF Halton search after murder, November 1967 re: murder of Rita Ellis, picture from Archive

With the help of a criminologist, we are trying to find new information - which could lead us to identifying a new suspect.

Rita Ellis was just 19 when she was killed, after getting into a car outside her block at the Halton Camp in November 1967.

She had been due to babysit for Wing Commander Roy Watson - but when he arrived to pick her up she was nowhere to be seen.

Her body was discovered the next day -close to a coal yard near the Halton Camp. There was evidence of a sexual assault, and she had been strangled with an item of her own clothing.

The murder shook Wendover and Halton at the time, and many people will still remember the aftermath, and gossip around the villages.

Do you remember that time? We would love to speak to you if you recall anything - however insignificant it may seem?

Did you attend disco nights in Wendover or Aylesbury during that time, or do you remember an unusual incident in the years before, or after the attack on Rita?

Thames Valley Police, which has also re-opened this case, holds DNA evidence which could convict a suspect even today - we are working hard to try and bring something new to the investigation.

As the 52nd anniversary of the crime approaches, we would love to help solve this mystery once and for all, and give some comfort to the family of Rita, who have waited years for justice.

If you think that you could help in any way please contact editor Hayley O’Keeffe on 01296 619718 or send an email to hayley.okeeffe@jpress.co.uk