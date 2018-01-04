Could you fill management role in Scouting?

Hemel Hempstead District Scouts are seeking a new District Commissioner.

Hemel Hempstead Scouts provide exciting and developmental programmes for over 1,000 young people aged from six to 25.

The voluntary leaders and helpers are led by the District Commissioner, but the present incumbent, Russ Dyble, is standing down in February after five years.

Russ said: “Over the last five years the district has grown and we have an inspirational and very supportive leadership team.

“With 13 groups and three Explorer Scout units, Scouting is thriving in Hemel Hempstead.

“Thanks to the dedicated team of leaders I am able to leave the district in pretty good shape.

“Since 2013, we have held three international district camps, three UK district camps, and we sent a strong contingent of both young people and adult volunteers to Japan for the 2015 World Jamboree.

“My successor will have a strong team behind him/her but will need to work with them to ensure the District continues to thrive.

“I hope they continue to make it easy for leaders to lead, and encourage training for adults to get permits that will ensure our young people get out and about.”

The District Commissioner role is managerial, and involves ensuring that mechanisms and personnel are in place to facilitate the provision and development of activities in a safe environment.

This exciting, challenging and very rewarding voluntary role is open to all, not just those with Scouting experience.

Anyone interested in finding out more about this role can contact ltm.gtwhite@btinternet.com

See www.hemel-scouts.co.uk