Choose from pre-loved wedding gowns at Tring fayre

If you are dreaming of a wedding day with all the trimmings but don’t have the budget to match, then check out Rennie Grove’s stall at Tring’s From this Day Forward Wedding Fayre on Saturday April 28 – you might be surprised at what you find.

The wedding fayre is taking place from 11am to 3pm at St Peter and St Paul’s Church.

Visitors can browse Rennie Grove’s range of quality, pre-loved wedding and bridesmaids’ dresses, gentlemen’s suits, mother of the bride and guest outfits, shoes and accessories.

All of these are available to purchase on the day at a fraction of what they would cost new.

All Rennie Grove’s clothes are cleaned, pressed and presented in tiptop condition.