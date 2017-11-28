Children’s Christmas gift appeal from Hemel Salvation Army

Hemel Hempstead Salvation Army is asking people to donate Christmas presents for families in need.

The charity is encouraging people to add an extra toy to their shopping list, so families that are struggling to buy a gift for their children can make sure there is a small surprise under their Christmas tree.

Church leader Captain Marie Burr said: “During the festive season, when many are enjoying celebrations with friends and family, others are struggling to make ends meet.

“Our team of volunteers will be out delivering your generous Christmas gifts to those who might otherwise go without.

“The Christmas story inspires us as a church to reach out to those in need, so we’re running the Christmas Present Appeal to ensure every child gets a present.”

People are invited to drop a new, unused toy for a child aged up to 16 years old into the Salvation Army Church, in Waterhouse Street, or the Salvation Army shop in The Marlowes by December 18.

The Salvation Army will then wrap the gifts, which will be distributed to children and families in the area through the Salvation Army’s local groups and social services.

Gifts can include anything from soft toys for very young children, to games, toys and accessories for older children. New clothes and gifts are also welcomed for older people.

Captain Marie Burr said: “Last year we delivered around 150 presents to families in need. It’s wonderful to see children’s faces light up when they open their Christmas presents.

“We’re asking for brand new toys or gifts so the families we support feel extra special. Older people love to get a gift from Father Christmas here at the hall when they come to our party.”

Contact marie.burr@salvationarmy.org.uk or call 01442 253607.