Charity fights loneliness among elderly in Herts

Age UK has launched its ‘No-one should have no-one to turn to’ campaign, after new research found that 2.65 million older people in the UK feel they have no-one to turn to for help and support.

The YouGov survey found that a fifth of older people in the east of England had no one to turn to and reported feeling lonely, isolated or depressed.

Age UK Herts receives 300 to 500 calls a week to its information and advice service.

Spokesman Jana Kycinova said: “We get many enquiries about benefits, social care, and housing, but each phone call is different. We always try to take a holistic approach and help clients as much as we can, addressing any concerns to the best of our ability.

“We advise on benefits and help with benefit applications, we help with the Blue Badge scheme, and we check what support our clients have, for example whether they need help with shopping or transport, and whether they have family or friends to support them. We can refer them to other services offered by Age UK Hertfordshire, whether they would like to join a club, meet a befriending volunteer or find support with a health condition such as dementia.

“We also provide information on other organisations and charities, both national and local, from whose services our clients could benefit.”

However, the charity lacks the resources to meet the demand for its services.

Jana added: “Home visits are such a vital part of our service. During a phone conversation, we can help with the few enquiries a client tells us about, but during a home visit we can do so much more.

“A visit presents a better understanding of their day-to-day environment and a chance for a more in-depth chat, giving us the opportunity to identify any further support the client may need.”

Age UK Herts is asking for donations toward providing resources, and volunteers who can be trained to help provide information and advice.

Call 0300 345 3446 or email info@ageukherts.org.uk