Chance to join 10K race for Hertfordshire charity

Willow supporters are invited to put on their running shoes and take on a challenge at historic Hatfield House.

The annual Willow 10K celebrates its 10th anniversary on Sunday, October 7, and, with a shorter 5K route and 1K Junior Race, it’s hoped that 1,000 runners will take part. A 10 per cent discount is also available for a limited time.

The event raises funds for Herts-based charity the Willow Foundation, the only national charity working with seriously ill young adults aged 16 to 40 to fulfil uplifting and unforgettable Special Days.

From seasoned runners to beginners or walkers, there’s something for everyone on the rural race route, which starts and finishes in full view of Hatfield House and gives participants an exclusive opportunity to see hidden parts of the picturesque Hatfield House estate not normally open to the public.

Since 2009 the Willow 10K has been a hit, with people of all ages taking part, raising more than £340,000 for the charity.

The special 10th anniversary event promises to be the biggest and best yet, with places still available but going fast.

Every runner will be timed and will receive a T-shirt and medal. There will be an energetic warm-up and live music, making for a fun and motivating atmosphere.

The free kids’ dash and runners’ village with refreshments, face painting and more provides entertainment for spectators, and Hatfield House Stable Yard is nearby with its cafe and shops.

Willow founders and life presidents Bob and Megs Wilson will be there on the day to cheer everyone on.

To enter the Willow 10K, visit www.willowfoundation.org.uk/willow10K or call 01707 259 777.