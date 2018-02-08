Challenge yourself in indoor triathlon for Herts hospice charity

Rennie Grove Hospice Care has teamed up with Nuffield Health, in Hemel, to challenge local people to take part in a sponsored indoor triathlon and raise funds for the charity, which cares for people in Herts and Bucks with life-limiting illnesses.

Whether you’re an elite or intermediate athlete or entering just for fun, there are prizes for the winners of each category and goody bags for everyone who enters. There is also a relay option available for those who prefer to work as a team.

Participants in the indoor triathlon will have 10 minutes each on a static bike, a rowing machine and a treadmill, to try and beat a time set by one of Nuffield’s training team.

The fun challenge is taking place on Sunday March 4, with registration from 9am.

See www.renniegrove.org/whatson/nuffieldchallenge