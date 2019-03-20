CCTV appeal after mail stolen near Hemel Hempstead

Police have released an image of a man they would like to speak to following the theft of post in Felden, near Hemel Hempstead.

Between February 10 and February 15, mail was stolen from a letterbox in Sheethanger Lane, Felden, near Hemel Hempstead.

Do you recognise this man?

Officers believe the man pictured may have information that could assist them.

Anyone who recognises him is asked to contact Sergeant Jeff Fusedale at jeffrey.fusedale@herts.pnn.police.uk, or call 101, quoting crime reference 41/24094/19

Alternatively, you can remain anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable form at www.crimestoppers-

uk.org.