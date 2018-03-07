Cars damaged with spray paint in Hemel Hempstead

Police are appealing for information after a number of vehicles were damaged with spray paint in Hemel Hempstead.

Between 11pm on Monday, March 5 and 7am on Tuesday March 6, nineteen vehicles parked in Dell Meadow and Belswains Lane were targeted. A property in Dell Meadow was also vandalised.

Neighbourhood Sergeant Karen Mellor said: “This nonsensical behaviour has left a number of victims with unnecessary repair bills and we are continuing with our enquiries to trace those responsible.

“I am appealing for anyone with information to come forward. Did you witness any suspicious activity in the area between the times stated? If you have any information, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt Mellor on the non-emergency number 101.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their Anonymous Online Form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will never need to go to court.