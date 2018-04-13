Cancer treatment success for Hemel boy

Six-year-old Jenson Galloway proudly rang the End of Treatment Bell on Starfish Ward at Watford General Hospital, to signal the end of his cancer treatment.

Jenson, from Hemel, has been battling cancer since being diagnosed with leukaemia at the age of three.

The End of Treatment Bell was donated to Starfish Ward in February by grateful parents.

Jenson’s mum, Nicky, said: “The best thing about today is seeing Jenson back to being a normal child, not having to take medicine, and seeing him full of energy.

“This is a fresh start for him, as all he has ever known since he can remember is taking medicine and receiving treatment.

“I want to say a massive thank you to all the staff at Watford General and Great Ormond Street Hospital.

“Without them it would have been a different journey.”

Jenson is pictured, centre, with mum Nicky, dad David, brother Cayden and consultant Dr Vasanta Nanduri.

Nicky is running the London Marathon in aid of Children with Cancer UK. See uk.virginmoneygiving.com/NicolaGalloway2