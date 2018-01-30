Camera Club photos go on display

Watford Camera Club is holding its annual photographic exhibition at the Upper Gallery, above Marks & Spencer in the INTU Centre Watford, from February 3 to 11.

The club has several members from Hemel Hempstead and the surrounding villages.

Members of the public can vote for their favourite image in the exhibition, and the winning photographer will win an additional trophy.

The exhibition is open daily from 9am to 6pm, and 11am and 5pm on Sundays.

Watford Camera Club welcomes new members. The club meets every Thursday at 7.45pm at The Friends Meeting House, 150 Church Road, Watford.

Visit www.watfordcameraclub.org.uk