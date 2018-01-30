Call for volunteers to support Forces veterans in Hertfordshire

The armed forces charity SSAFA is in need of new volunteers to support veterans in Hertfordshire who are feeling lonely and isolated.

The charity’s latest research found that more than two in five British Armed Forces veterans aged 25 to 45 who were surveyed have felt lonely, isolated or suicidal since leaving the Armed Forces, with one in five saying they would feel less lonely if they had a stronger support group.

In a bid to meet this need and ensure no veteran’s call goes unanswered, the SSAFA Hertfordshire branch is urgently appealing to local residents to join its network of dedicated volunteers and provide support for the Armed Forces community.

The transition back to civilian life after leaving the military can be difficult for some veterans. Their employment, living arrangements, financial stability and personal lifestyles all change at once as they leave behind their usual support networks and try to acclimatise to their new life.

SSAFA volunteer caseworkers provide support to veterans and their families.

This could include access to financial assistance, advice on personal matters, and access to special equipment for those with disabilities.

Volunteering for SSAFA is a great way to give something back to your local Armed Forces community and meet new people. A military background is not necessary, but life experience, motivation and enthusiasm are essential.

SSAFA spokesman Christine Cribb said: “Our research has highlighted just how many veterans are feeling lonely and isolated during that pivotal transition to civilian life. After all they have given us, we feel it is our duty to make sure that every veteran receives the help and support they need during this time.”

Visit www.ssafa.org.uk/newrecruits or call 0800 032 5612.