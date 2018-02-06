Call for Hertfordshire people to become on-call firefighters

Hertfordshire County Council’s Fire and Rescue Service is looking to recruit new on-call firefighters.

Half of Hertfordshire’s fire engines are crewed by part-time firefighters, on call to respond to emergencies alongside their normal jobs, but the fire service needs to recruit more local people to train as firefighters to ensure a full crew is on standby near every station at all times.

Chief Fire Officer Darryl Keen said: “On-call firefighters are a vital part of our team, working and training alongside the full-time crews to deal with emergencies.

“On-call firefighters come from all walks of life – we have plumbers, IT consultants, florists and financial advisers to name but a few – all ready to drop everything and pull on their firefighting kit when their community needs them.”

On-call firefighters need to live or work within four minutes of a fire station and be on standby to attend emergency incidents. They receive full training and a basic annual retainer as well as payments for call-outs to incidents.

See www.hertfordshire.gov.uk/oncall