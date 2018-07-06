The full list of 43 frozen foods recalled from Tesco, Lidl, Aldi, Waitrose, Sainsbury's and more due to the listeria outbreak

Supermarket chains including Waitrose, Tesco and Aldi have been forced to remove dozens of items from sale, following an outbreak of listeria.

As reported earlier this week, the Food Standards Agency (FSA) has warned that frozen sweetcorn is the likely source of listeriosis – reportedly leading to nine deaths so far.

Listeriosis is a rare but serious foodborne illness caused by the bacterium Listeria monocytogenes. It can be more critical for those people with a weakened immune systems, such as the elderly, pregnant women and infants.

Listeriosis causes vomiting and diarrhoea and usually goes away on its own. However, it can cause serious problems in the elderly, pregnant women, newborns and adults with weakened immune systems. It can cause serious infections like meningitis and miscarriage.

The FSA released a list of 43 frozen vegetable items that have since been recalled.

Full list of all the recalled products (source: FSA):

Pinguin Frozen Sweetcorn

* Pack size – All

*Batch code – All

*Best before – July 2020

Pinguin Supersweet Sweetcorn

* Pack size – All

* Batch code – All

* Best before – July 2020

Tesco Frozen Broccoli, Carrot and Sweetcorn Steamer

* Pack size – All

* Batch code – All

* Best before – All codes to Jan 2020

Tesco Frozen Every Day Value Sweetcorn

Pack size – All

Batch code – All

Best before – All codes to Jan 2020

Ross Mixed Vegetables

*Pack size – 12x450g

*Batch code – All

*Best before – July 2021

One Stop Frozen Sweetcorn

*Pack size – All

*Batch code – All

*Best before – All codes to Jan 2020

Aldi Four Seasons Frozen Vegetable Steamers

*Pack size – All

*Batch code – All

*Best before – All codes to Jan 2020

Aldi Frozen Four Seasons Mixed Vegetables

*Pack size - All

*Batch code - All

*Best before - All codes to Jan 2020

Pinguin Sweetcorn

*Pack size – 1×10 kg

*Batch code – All

*Best before – July 2020

Aldi Four Seasons Supersweet Sweetcorn

*Pack size – All

*Batch code – All

*Best before – All codes to Jan 2020

Waitrose Essential Supersweet Sweetcorn

*Pack size – E1kg

*Batch code – All

*Best before – Oct 2019, Nov 2019, Aug 2019

Waitrose Essential Mixed Vegetable

*Pack size – E1kg Batch code – All

*Best before – All up to Dec 2019

Tesco Frozen Mixed Vegetables

*Pack size – All

*Batch code – All

*Best before – All codes to Jan 2020

Waitrose Fine Cut Vegetable Steamer

*Pack size – E640g (4x160ge)

*Batch code – All

*Best before – All up to Jan 2020

Waitrose Love Life Vegetable Medley Steamers

*Pack size – E640g (4x160ge)

*Batch code – P6163 P7021 P7080

*Best before – May 2018, Jul 2018, Sep 2018

Sainsbury Frozen Special Mixed Vegetables

*Pack size – All

*Batch code – All

*Best before – All codes to Jan 2020

Growers Pride Mixed Vegetables

*Pack size – 12x450g

*Batch code – All

*Best before – July 2021

Sainsbury Frozen Basic Mixed Vegetables

*Pack size – All

*Batch code – All

*Best before – All codes to Jan 2020

Sainsbury Frozen Rice Broccoli and Sweetcorn

*Pack size – All

*Batch code – All

*Best before – All codes to Jan 2020

Sainsbury Frozen Mixed Vegetables

*Pack size – All

*Batch code – All

*Best before – All codes to Jan 2020

Sainsbury Frozen Carrot Broccoli and Sweetcorn

*Pack size – All

*Batch code – All

*Best before – All codes to Jan 2020

Pinguin Supersweet Corn

*Pack size – 1×10 kg

*Batch code – All

*Best before – July 2020

Lidl Frozen Green Grocer Supersweet Corn

*Pack size – All

*Batch code – All

*Best before – All codes to Jan 2020

Tesco Growers Harvest Frozen Mixed Vegetables

*Pack size – All

*Batch code – All

*Best before – All codes to Jan 2020

Lidl Frozen Freshona Vegetable Mix

*Pack size – All Batch code – All

*Best before – All codes to July 2020

Iceland Frozen Mixed Vegetables

*Pack size – 900g

*Batch code – All

*Best before – All codes to 22 June 2020

Pinguin Frozen Mixed Vegetables

*Pack size – 1×10 kg

*Batch code – All

*Best before – July 2020

Independent Mix Vegetables

*Pack size – All

*Batch code – All

*Best before – July 2019

Ross Mixed Vegetables

*Pack size – 10x1kg

*Batch code – All

*Best before – July 2020

Pinguin Mixed Vegetable

*Pack size – All

*Batch code – All

*Best before – July 2020

Pinguin Frozen Cut Beans

*Pack size – All

*Batch code – NA

*Best before – July 2020

Growers Pride Mixed Vegetables

*Pack size – 12x750g

*Batch code – All

*Best before – July 2020

Ross Mixed Country Vegetables

*Pack size – 10x1kg

*Batch code – All

*Best before – July 2020

Growers Pride Supersweet Sweetcorn

*Pack size – 12x750g

*Batch code – All

*Best before – July 2020

Pinguin frozen Golden Rice and Vegetables

*Pack size – All

*Batch code – All

*Best before – July 2020

Growers Pride Supersweet Sweetcorn

*Pack size – 12x450g

*Batch code – All

*Best before – July 2021

Ross Sweetcorn

*Pack size – 12x450g

*Batch code – All

*Best before – July 2021

Ross Sweetcorn

*Pack size – 10x1kg

*Batch code – All

*Best before – July 2020

Tesco Frozen Sweetcorn

*Pack size – All

*Batch code – All

*Best before – All codes to Jan 2020

Tesco frozen Mixed Vegetables and Peppers

*Pack size – All

*Batch code – All

*Best before – All codes to Jan 2020

What to do if you have bought one of these products?

The FSA advice states: “If you have bought any of the above products do not eat them. Instead, return the product to the store from where it was bought for a full refund”.