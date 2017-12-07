One week left to have your say about major house-building plans for Dacorum

Just one week remains to have your say about controversial plans to build up to 25,300 new homes by 2036.

Dacorum Borough Council’s public consultation closes next Wednesday (December 13).

Antony Harbidge, chairman of the Berkhamsted Residents Action Group (BRAG), urged residents across the borough to have their say.

He told the Gazette: “One important thing for people to remember is please do NOT suggest one site in the green belt is more appropriate for development than another.

“It has come to BRAG’s attention that there are groups suggesting residents do exactly that to protect a specific site, but it is a line that does nobody any good. The purpose of green belt is to protect the town it surrounds, not a small sub area of the town.”

The Gazette recently ran an in-depth feature on the details of the scheme, which can be re-read online by following the links on our Facebook or Twitter pages.

The proposals could mean up to 6,850 new homes being built in Hemel on green belt land, in addition to 8,900 on exisiting development land.

In Berkhamsted that would be up to 2,850 homes, of which 2,250 could be on green belt.

And in Tring up to 3,167 new homes could be built, including up to 2,667 on green belt.

Mr Harbidge also challenged South West Herts MP David Gauke to show his support, adding: “Six years ago Mr Gauke offered well-reasoned and coherent support against execessive house-building plans. He has one week to do the same again.”

BRAG is offering advice on how to respond to the consultation via its website at www.nosouthberkhamsted concept.com/object/

And to take part in the consultation, visit https://daco rum-consult.objective.co.uk/portal/planning/lp/io/io