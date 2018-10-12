New boss for Hertfordshire County Council

Owen Mapley is set to become the new chief executive for Hertfordshire County Council (HCC).

Mr Mapley will now be put forward to the full council at its meeting on 25 October for approval, and follows an extensive recruitment and selection process.

He joined HCC in 2016 as director of resources, and has been the chief officer responsible for Hertfordshire’s libraries and heritage services.

David Williams, leader of the council said: “We are delighted to recommend Owen Mapley as the chief executive of Hertfordshire County Council.

“Since joining the council from the Home Office in 2016, he has made a significant contribution to the council’s senior leadership as the director of resources. Owen will succeed John Wood who has spent 27 years with the council - including the last 6 years as an outstanding chief executive.”