New appointment for cyber security firm boss in Hemel Hempstead

The boss of a technology company in Hemel Hempstead has been chosen to head up a leading business group.

Richard McBarnet, who is managing director of Lumina Technologies, in Mark Road, has been named as chairman of the Hertfordshire branch of the Institute of Directors (IoD).

He said: “I have the passion, energy, morals and business understanding to drive the Hertfordshire IoD branch forward and to help transform it into a shining beacon of best practice which, along with all of the East of England region will make us all proud to be part of the Enterprising East.”

Mr McBarnet, whose company specialises in cyber security and internet security, is also the Cyber Security Ambassador for IoD Hertfordshire in order to encourage IT best practice acrosss the county’s businesses.

He said: “My involvement with the IoD continues to inspire me, and I cherish the sense of having a meaningful voice that the IoD gives me.”