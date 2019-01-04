Long-established company moves to new home in Hemel Hempstead

Wallcoverings specialist Muraspec has left its Hemel Hempstead home of 40 years to make way for the construction of social housing.

Muraspec Wallcoverings will reduce the amount of space it occupies with the transfer of operations from Wood End Lane, Maylands, to Boundary Way.

Its move is part of a major regeneration of the Maylands area. Its offices and other premises on the site will be converted into social housing and out-of-town shopping.

Tariq Rashid, managing director of Muraspec, which has 35 staff in Hemel Hempstead, said: “Our business has changed significantly over the last 35 plus years, and with our factory in Kent, our Customer Services in Glasgow and our showroom in the King’s Road in London, we didn’t need as much space as we have had in Wood Lane End.

“Our plans to streamline our facilities in Hemel happened to coincide withnew plans for local social housing developments.

Mr Rashid added: “We like Hemel Hempstead and being part of this thriving and diverse industrial town, so we’re delighted to announce that we will only be moving round the corner, to Boundary Way.”

Muraspec Wallcoverings has a heritage dating back to the 1850s and manufactures high end vinyl, textile and digital wallcoverings.

Its clients include companies in various industry sectors including hospitality, healthcare, high street retail, commercial offices, cruise ships and residential sectors.