Huge queues for opening of new superstore in Hemel Hempstead

Home, leisure and gardens retail giant The Range has opened its newest superstore in Hemel Hempstead today (Friday).

The opening took place at 9am this morning in the former Homebase store at Apsley Mills Retail Park, and Mayor of Dacorum Cllr Rosie Sutton was at hand to cut the ribbon.

The Mayor of the Borough of Dacorum, Councillor Rosie Sutton with The Range'staff opening the new Hemel Hempstead store this morning

During the opening The Range gave away prizes to the first 50 people in the queue including a star prize for the first in line.

Eager customers queued up to browse the aisles and take advantage of special opening offers which are running in-store until April 22.

The new branch of The Range has created over 80 full and part-time jobs in Hemel Hempstead, from store to department managers, warehouse assistants to retail administrators.

