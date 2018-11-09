Hertfordshire family-run distillery is named as one of best rural businesses

A distillery has been named among the best rural businesses in the country.

Puddingstone Distillery, in Lower Icknield Way, Wilstone, Tring, won the Best Rural Drink Business and came runner up in the Best Rural Start Up category in the national Rural Business Awards.

Its success means the distillery, named after a rare local rock formation and run by husband and wife team Ben and Kate Marston, will represent the region at the national final next year.

Mrs Marston said: “From an initial idea in 2014, to the successful business we run today, we have been on quite an adventure.

“Puddingstone Distillery is a culmination of our experiences, most of which have centred around our love of travel and outdoor pursuits, and we hope our gin inspires and invigorates our customers’ senses.

“We are proud to receive such praise from the Rural Business Awards so early in our journey.”

The couple carry out every part of the process, from selecting and preparing botanicals, distilling to bottling, labelling and distribution.

The Rural Business Awards is the brainchild of Leicestershire businesswomen Anna Price and Jemma Clifford to showcase the wealth of entrepreneurial talent in rural areas of Britain.

Ms Clifford said: “Anna and I are so proud to be hosting the fourth annual Rural Business Awards together with Amazon.

“When we started the awards we wanted to shine a much-needed light on successful rural firms but the success of the RBAs is beyond what we ever imagined.”

Doug Gurr, UK Country Manager, Amazon, said: “Rural communities are home to some of the country’s most inventive and innovative entrepreneurs and we want to celebrate their achievements and contribution through the Rural Business Awards.”