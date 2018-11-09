Hertfordshire company celebrates second Queen’s Award in two years

A county manufacturer which began life in a kitchen is celebrating its second Queen’s Award for Enterprise in just two years.

Pet supplements manufacturer Lintbells, which has its head office in Hall’s Green, near Hitchin, has been presented with the Queen’s Award for international trade in recognition of its innovation and overseas success.

The new royal honour comes two years after the company won the Queen’s Award for Enterprise in Innovation following the development of the market leading joint supplement, YuMOVE.

To celebrate its success, the company welcomed many customers and suppliers to a ceremony to see the presentation of the Queen’s Award by Robert Voss, the Lord-Lieutenant of Hertfordshire.

He told the assembled guests: “I am proud to have Lintbells as part of the Hertfordshire county and can only see the brand growing from strength to strength.

He added: “There’s a great big world out there, go get ‘em.”

John Howie, co-founder and chief executive at Lintbells, said: “It’s incredibly humbling to be here accepting this award over a decade on after John and I started this business around our kitchen table back in 2006.

“Fast-forward to today we have just launched our products in the US and are looking to expand even further.”

John Davies, co-founder of Lintbells, said: “The high-class technology and impeccable management at Lintbells has no doubt been crucial to our success, but what has truly set us apart is our people.

“Every single person, from our customers, to our suppliers, to our staff, is incredibly passionate about our brand and truly understands the difference we make to people’s – and their pet’s – lives.”

The celebrations were rounded off with a dog agility and training display courtesy of Paws in Hand.