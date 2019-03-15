Hemel social media guru helps readers make fortunes from new book

Hemel Hempstead author’s new book has already helped hundreds of businesses profit from social media.

James Berg’s 104 Social Media Content Ideas To Increase Sales even made £20,000 for one business owner from a sale.

James Berg with his new book

The 28-year-old marketing professional said: “I wrote this book because no-one was providing simple and effective information to help businesses with their social media.

“Seeing so many businesses use ideas from the book, and hearing about all the success stories is amazing.

“I knew the book would work but I never thought there would be so many success stories so early on.

“One business contacted me to say they made a £20,000 sale directly attributed to ideas from the book.”

James, who is Hemel “born and bred”, took inspiration from his dad’s carpet business for the book.

He recalled how small businesses in Hemel communicated in a simple and personable way.

On the importance of social media for business owners, he added: “Social media gives businesses so many opportunities to grow and build their own networks.”

The book costs £14.99 (£7.99 for charities) and can be bought from Amazon.

https://www.amazon.co.uk/Social-Media-Content-Ideas-Increase/dp/1527215075



