Double award triumph for Hemel Hempstead company

Staff at an environmental consultancy are celebrating a double awards success.

The team at RSK Environment, based in Hemel Hempstead, was named winner of two awards at the 2018 Brownfield Briefing Awards.

The company won awards for the Best Re-use of Materials on a Project and Best Young Brownfield Professional.

The first award was for the company’s work to clean up the Sandford Farm landfill site in Reading ahead of the construction of 541 homes.

RSK technical director David Jacob said: “Landfill remediation is a hot topic for RSK and the wider environmental industry with more sites being investigated as potential viable development opportunities.

“The project shows what can be achieved on these complex, large-scale schemes and highlights the wide capability of the group.”

The Best Young Brownfield Professional award was presented to RSK senior geoenvironmental engineer Roseanna Bloxham.

She is the health and safety lead for RSK’s UK contract with Shell and is responsible for improving staff safety across the UK. She also trains RSK’s new graduates and is a science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) ambassador.

The judges praised her exceptional leadership skills, contribution to project delivery and enthusiasm for her work within the brownfield industry.

She said: “I am delighted to have been named Best Young Brownfield Professional. It is so important young people are aware of the incredible career opportunities in the STEM subjects and I hope this award will enable me to encourage more young professionals to join the brownfield industry.”

RSK and its RemedX company were also highly commended for a pilot scheme to clean land at a former gasworks.