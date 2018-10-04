Centre in Berkhamstead offers massage technique to help cancer sufferers

A wellbeing centre in Berkhamsted is offering a new service to help people with cancer.

The Carmenta Life Medical and Well-Being Centre, in Chesham House, Church Lane, is providing oncology massage.

It is also known as manual lymphatic drainage and is a specialist technique designed to relieve the symptoms of cancer or the side effects of conventional cancer treatments.

Complementary healthcare therapist Michelle Audette said: “I am excited to be able to offer this new service to the area’s residents who have cancer or suffer from other autoimmune conditions. This can relax the sympathetic nervous system, reduce pain and enhance the activity of the immune system.”

Centre co-owner Cathy Johnson said: “For too many years, massage has been taboo for clients in cancer treatment, now everyone can receive the benefits of massage.”