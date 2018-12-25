Bringing some festive spirit to Hertfordshire’s A41!

Award-winning sculpture company Elliott of London have done it again, with another festive display along the A41.

Anyone travelling between Berkhamsted and Tring after 4pm will be able to see the firm’s 40ft Christmas tree and illuminated sculpture festive display.

The magnificent real 40ft-tall tree was grown only four miles from Elliott’s sculpture studio, where it took more than 30 years to reach maturity at the Rogers Family’s Real Christmas Tree Farm near Little Gaddesden, while the stag was handcrafted from horseshoes.

Find out more about Charles Elliott Sculpture Bronze at www.charleselliottsculpture.co.uk or Elliott of London – British Sculpture at www.elliottoflondon.co.uk