BREAKING: Firefighters tackle major blaze at commercial building in Hemel Hempstead

These photos of a major fire in Mark Road, Maylands have just been send to the Gazette

According to Herts Fire Service six fire appliances along with a command support unit and aerial ladder platform are in attendance at a commercial building fire in Mark Road.

Emergency services at Maylands, Hemel

One twitter user posted: "Blimey, lots of police heading towards #maylands, allowed to say anything @HertsPolice?."

Another responded: "Absolutely reeks of smoke near the front of Maylands too!"

If anyone has any information about the fire please email the Gazette at thegazette@jpress.co.uk

More to follow.