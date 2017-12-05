Brand new bike stolen from boy in Berkhamsted

Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a bicycle which has been stolen from Berkhamsted.

A boys’ black and green Giant Stance (2018 model) was stolen from outside the sports centre at around 2pm on Thursday, November 23.

The bike was seen being ridden in the direction of Billet Lane and was also spotted on the canal tow path, heading towards Waitrose and Tesco.

PC Sue Desmond, from the Berkhamsted and Tring Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “The bike belongs to a teenage boy who had only had it for a matter of days before it was stolen. It is quite distinctive as it has only just become available on general sale.

“I would ask anyone who sees it, or has information about who might have taken it, to please contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Berkhamsted and Tring Safer Neighbourhood Team via the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference D2/17/1207.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will never need to go to court.